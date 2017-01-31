Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Facebook announces new measure to tackle 'fake news'

Facebook has been accused of not doing enough to tackle 'fake news'. Credit: AP /Thibault Camus

Facebook is introducing new 'universal signals' to determine whether a post on users' news feeds might be authentic.

In a statement on its blog the social media company said the new measure will filter out messages that might be "misleading, sensational or spammy".

With this update, we’re adding new universal signals to determine whether a post might be authentic.

To do this, we categorised Pages to identify whether or not they were posting spam or trying to game feed by doing things like asking for likes, comments or shares.

We then used posts from these Pages to train a model that continuously identifies whether posts from other Pages are likely to be authentic.

– Facebook statement

Facebook said most users will not see significant changes but some "might see a small increase in referral traffic or outbound clicks".

This is the latest move by Facebook to tackle criticism that it has not done enough to remove 'fake news' from feeds or enable it's 1.8 billion active users to differentiate between factual and inaccurate news.