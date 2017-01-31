Family 'devastated' after body of missing teenager found after huge barn fire on country estate

A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing after a huge fire ripped through a barn.

Louis Simpson, 14, was last seen on Sunday afternoon when a barn fire broke out at Fairhurst Hall, a country estate near Parbold in Lancashire.

Louis' parents paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “It is with deep regret and heartbreak that we can confirm the tragic loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy Louis James Simpson.

"We are all truly devastated but want to thank our amazing family and friends for their on-going love and support. We ask that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time”.