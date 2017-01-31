- ITV Report
Hull midfielder Mason: I feel lucky to be alive
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has released a statement saying he feels lucky to be alive and thanking everyone for their support since he suffered a fractured skull.
Mason was released from hospital on Monday after eight days, having suffered the injury in a match against Chelsea.
The former Spurs man said: "It has been an emotional rollercoaster and I feel lucky to be alive, but I am happy to say that I'm resting and recovering."
Mason went on to thank the medical teams of Hull City and Chelsea who treated him immediately after the clash of heads with Gary Cahill.