Mum and son missing for four days found safe and well

A mother and her eight-year-old son feared missing for four days have been found safe and well.

Concerns were growing for Linzi Davis, 36, and her eight-year-old River Bain after they had not been heard from since Friday.

They were last close to Nairn train station near the Scottish Highlands.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police can confirm Linzi Davis and River Bain, previously reported missing from Auldearn, have been traced safe and well by police officers in Edinburgh.

"Members of the public and the media are thanked for their assistance with this matter."