Locked-in patients communicate 'happiness' during mind-reading experiment

Four people who are 'locked-in' their bodies and unable to speak, move or blink have reportedly communicated with researchers during a ground-breaking mind-reading experiment - and told them that they are "happy".

The extraordinary discovery was made by a Swiss-led international team of scientists who were studying four patients left completely paralysed after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or motor neurone disease.

The researchers repeatedly asked the patients "are you happy?" over a period of several weeks, and all four consistently answered "yes".

The study gives doctors hope of being able to communicate with others who are so paralysed that even eye movement is impossible.

Lead investigator Professor Niels Birbaumer, from the Wyss Centre for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva, said the team were "initially surprised at the positive responses" from the patients about their quality of life.

"All four had accepted artificial ventilation in order to sustain their life, when breathing became impossible; thus, in a sense, they had already chosen to live.

"What we observed was that as long as they received satisfactory care at home, they found their quality of life acceptable. It is for this reason, if we could make this technique widely clinically available, it could have a huge impact on the day-to-day life of people with completely locked-in syndrome."