Marathon man, 78, stops daily run for first time in 52 years

A former Olympian - who ran every day for 52 years - has taken a day off due to ill health.

Ron Hill, 78, a former European and Commonwealth marathon champion, has run for 19,032 consecutive days - stretching back to December 1964.

A message on Facebook read: "The worlds greatest run streaker ends his streak. Due to ill health Ron has decided to take a day off.

"Streak total : 52 years & 39 days. Congratulations to Ron!"