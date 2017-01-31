- ITV Report
Marathon man, 78, stops daily run for first time in 52 years
A former Olympian - who ran every day for 52 years - has taken a day off due to ill health.
Ron Hill, 78, a former European and Commonwealth marathon champion, has run for 19,032 consecutive days - stretching back to December 1964.
A message on Facebook read: "The worlds greatest run streaker ends his streak. Due to ill health Ron has decided to take a day off.
"Streak total : 52 years & 39 days. Congratulations to Ron!"
Lancashire-born Mr Hill competed in three Olympic Games; Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972.
By 2004 he had completed 115 marathons, according to British Athletics.
His last was Boston in 1996 - the only run he did not finish under two hours, 52 minutes.
The former textile chemist gave his name to a successful sportswear brand in September 1970, which has been a favourite for running enthusiasts ever since.