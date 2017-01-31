- ITV Report
Moose on the loose in living room after falling through a basement window
A family in Idaho were woken in the early hours of the morning to the sound of a moose crashing through their basement window and landing in their living room.
Animal rescuers were called to help get the female moose out of the property, a post shared by Blaine County Sheriff said.
"[Officers] attempted to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door to freedom. The moose was having none of it, charging the officers several times," the post said.
Eventually, Wildlife manager Daryl Meints was called to sedate the animal.
"With all hands on deck, the sleeping giant was carried up the stairs and out the front door. It woke up in the snow covered street, groggy and confused, but free," the post by Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley added.
According to Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deep snows in Idaho bring wildlife close to homes in the search for food.
It is not the first time residents in Hailey have woken up to find a wild guest in their home.
In 2015, another resident woke up to find an elk in a basement bedroom.