Moose on the loose in living room after falling through a basement window

A family in Idaho were woken in the early hours of the morning to the sound of a moose crashing through their basement window and landing in their living room.

Animal rescuers were called to help get the female moose out of the property, a post shared by Blaine County Sheriff said.

"[Officers] attempted to herd the moose up the stairs and out the front door to freedom. The moose was having none of it, charging the officers several times," the post said.

Eventually, Wildlife manager Daryl Meints was called to sedate the animal.