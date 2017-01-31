Woman found not guilty over toddler air rifle shooting

A mother of two has been found not guilty of encouraging her boyfriend to shoot a crying toddler in the head with an air rifle.

Emma Horseman, 24, was acquitted of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm to Harry Studley on the basis that she aided or abetted an offence.

Horseman showed no emotion when the jury, which took just 35 minutes to reach its decision, returned the not guilty verdict to the single charge she faced.

Harry was just 18 months old when Jordan Walters pointed the weapon at him and pulled the trigger in July last year.

Horseman was accused of telling Walters: "Shoot Harry, just to frighten him, to shut him up, shoot it at Harry." But Horseman denied telling Walters to fire the airgun at the toddler.