- ITV Report
Woman found not guilty over toddler air rifle shooting
A mother of two has been found not guilty of encouraging her boyfriend to shoot a crying toddler in the head with an air rifle.
Emma Horseman, 24, was acquitted of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm to Harry Studley on the basis that she aided or abetted an offence.
Horseman showed no emotion when the jury, which took just 35 minutes to reach its decision, returned the not guilty verdict to the single charge she faced.
Harry was just 18 months old when Jordan Walters pointed the weapon at him and pulled the trigger in July last year.
Horseman was accused of telling Walters: "Shoot Harry, just to frighten him, to shut him up, shoot it at Harry." But Horseman denied telling Walters to fire the airgun at the toddler.
Bristol Crown Court heard that Harry was visiting Horseman's home in Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, with his mother Amy Allen and older brother Riley when he was shot.
Walters has already admitted unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on the toddler.
Harry, now aged two, was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Doctors discovered he had suffered a displaced skull fracture and swelling and bleeding on the brain after being shot in the right temple. The pellet has not been found.
Harry's speech is now developing normally but he suffers from several post-traumatic seizures a day and is being treated with anticonvulsant drugs.
Jurors were not told that Harry had been left blinded in one eye as a result of his head injury.