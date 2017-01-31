Prince Charles says the 'horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten'

Prince Charles said the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons of the Second World War.

His words came during a fundraising event in London for the World Jewish Relief charity, which is working with people who are fleeing Syria and seeking new lives in Greece, Turkey and the UK.

The prince told the invited guests that he admired the WJR for reaching out beyond its own community to help anyone, regardless of their faith.

He said: "The work of World Jewish Relief enables us to rally together, to do what we can to support people practically, emotionally and spiritually, particularly at a time when the horrific lessons of the last war seem to be in increasing danger of being forgotten."