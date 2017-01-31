School lets pupils wear slippers in bid to improve grades

Slippers could soon become part of the school's uniform. Credit: SWNS

A school has become the first in Britain to allow pupils to wear slippers to class in a bid to improve grades. Findern Primary School in Derby say the switch from shoes has become so popular that even some teachers are now choosing the comfier option. Deputy headteacher Michelle Hall suggested the idea after spotting a study which found "shoeless" children were more likely to behave and get better grades.

Already children are a lot calmer and relaxed at the school. Credit: SWNS

She said they had already noticed improvements in pupils who wore slippers. "Most of the children and even some members of staff are wearing slippers now. "There is less stomping around and the pupils are a lot calmer and seem very relaxed. The children love it."

The slipper idea is based on a 10-year study covering 25 countries. Credit: SWNS

The idea has proved so popular the school are now thinking of making slippers part of their compulsory uniform. Headteacher Emma Titchener said: "The idea wasn't a gimmick, there is serious educational reasons behind it. "At the moment it isn't compulsory but from September it might become part of our uniform policy if the trial is successful." It is based on 10-year study covering 25 countries which found it created a calmer and quieter environment when students took their shoes off at school. Children were also found to be more likely to get to school earlier, leave later and read more - with the move even reducing bullying in some classes.

Even the teachers have taken to wearing slippers to school. Credit: SWNS

The move - which was introduced two weeks ago - has so far received a mixed reaction from parents. Mother-of-two Laura Hall said: "Anything that is proved to aid learning, I'm all for." But one dad, who did not want to be named, said: "I think this is a load of new age nonsense and I can't see how allowing slippers in the classroom is going to benefit anybody. "You see all these teenagers going to Tesco is their pyjamas and this kind of policy just encourages that sort of slobbish behaviour."