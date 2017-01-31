Scientific breakthrough as researchers read thoughts of completely locked-in patients

Reading the thoughts of completely locked-in patients and breaking the first wall of communication, is a huge milestone.

But the technology developed at the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering in Geneva will hopefully just be a first step.

At present, the technology only allows patients to respond to simple yes/no questions posed by people around them.

But Professor Niels Birbaumer, one of the scientists who developed the technique, said that the next step would be to allow patients to come up with their own questions by selecting letters and words from an alphabet.

With lots of training by the patients and the computer software that interprets the brain activity, perhaps locked-in patients will one day be able to communicate freely with family and carers.