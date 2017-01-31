'Several hundred' US officials sign memo against President Trump

Some 900 US State Department officials have signed an internal memo criticising the immigration policy of US President Donald Trump, a source has told Reuters.

Last week, Mr Trump signed an executive order banning refugees and immigrants from six-Muslim majority countries for several months.

His action has led to controversy and international protests.

A State Department official confirmed the memorandum from the department's "dissent channel" had been submitted to management.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters he was aware of the memo but warned diplomats they could either "get with the programme or they can go".