Thousands of gay men posthumously pardoned after 'Turing's Law' takes effect

Thousands of gay and bisexual men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences have been posthumously pardoned, Justice Minister Sam Gyimah has announced.

The move comes after the so-called "Turing's Law" took effect, although the pardons were first announced last year.

It follows the pardoning of Alan Turing, the World War Two code-breaker, in 2013.

Justice Minister Sam Gyimah termed it a "truly momentous day".

"We can never undo the hurt caused, but we have apologised and taken action to right these wrongs," he said.

"I am immensely proud that Turing's Law has become a reality under this government."