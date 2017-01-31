'Trump and Dump' bot makes money and 'saves puppies' off Donald Trump's tweets

The US president's tweets are being used to make stock market trades Credit: AP

Tech-savvy investors are using Donald Trump's tweets to make money on the stock market, and save puppies. Noticing how the US president's more vitriolic tweets can move the markets, a Texas-based advertising agency has built a "bot" to carry out high-speed automated trades based on the tweets, with the profits going to an animal charity. "Now, when President Trump tweets we save a puppy," a video produced by the company, T3, says.

T3's "Trump and Dump" bot parses the tweets from the president's @realDonaldTrump account, noting whether there is a listed company mentioned and discerning Mr Trump's feelings towards it, before executing a trade. The money made goes to the the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. A prolific user of Twitter, the president's tweets can dent a company's stock market performance - when he tweeted about "out of control" costs at Boeing last year the company's stock fell.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!

The US president is a prolific tweeter Credit: AP

More recently car-makers have proved to be Mr Trump's target as he seeks to encourage them to manufacture more of their products at home. Both Toyota and General Motors have come under fire. T3 claims to have made a "huge" profit betting on the dip in Toyota stocks off the back of Mr Trump's tweet attacking them for building cars in Mexico.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.

But the car manufacturers are not the only company to find itself in Mr Trump's cross-hairs at present.