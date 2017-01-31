Trump fires attorney general over travel ban 'betrayal'

Donald Trump has fired the acting US Attorney General Sally Yates after she questioned whether Trump's travel ban was lawful.

The government's top lawyer had ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce the executive order which banned travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House Press Secretary said on Twitter that Dana Boente, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia would be taking over the role.

The reaction comes after Ms Yates, who was appointed by former US President Barack Obama, sent a memo to Justice Department lawyers earlier in the day ordering them not to defend the ban in court.

In a statement the White House said Sally Yates "has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,"

"Ms. Yates is an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration", the White House added.

