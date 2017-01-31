Trump is inspiring terrorists, father of fallen Muslim-American soldier tells ITV News

President Trump is inspiring acts of terrorism and putting the US in danger with his latest executive order targeting Muslims and refugees, the father of a fallen Muslim-American soldier has said. Khizr Khan delivered a stirring speech at the Democratic National Convention last July in honour of his son Humayun, who was killed while defending his comrades from a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2004. He said his son would not have been allowed into America under a Trump administration. And - in one of the most memorable images of the campaign - waved a pocket-sized Constitution and urged the then Republican candidate to read the document.

This image of Mr Khan was one of the most memorable on the US campaign trail. Credit: PA

Reacting to Mr Trump's highly controversial policy banning nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, Mr Khan told ITV News that the order is a "disgrace" and would only serve to motivate those who wish to carry out atrocities on American soil. "The world is watching - what a disgrace," Mr Khan said. "How embarrassed my country and nation is because of that executive order. "It was not thought through - it was designed to appease the racist, Islamophobes, misogynists voters of his campaign and a small number of racists and misogynists who have made it into the White House. "It's unfair and makes my country unsafe, alienates patriotic Muslims and gives a platform to those who don't wish us well."

There have been protests around the world hitting back at Trump's travel ban. Credit: AP