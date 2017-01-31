Trump supporters in Michigan town tell ITV News why they still back the President

Video report by ITV News Social Affairs Editor, Penny Marshall

Founded in 1839, the small town of Hillsdale in Michigan has seen 38 presidents come and go. Some 70% of Hillsdale's residents voted for the 45th president, Donald Trump, and have welcomed his arrival. Many of his supporters have backed the actions he has taken in his controversial first 11 days in office. The panic of the liberal elite in America's big cities is not felt by people living here. One of them was Chief of Police Scott Hephner said although he was unsettled by his style, he liked his substance.

"I'm willing to wait and see how this plays out," he said. "I don't think it matters what he's done in the first two weeks, you don't know what the outcome is going to be yet." Dental receptionist Michelle Schebor also supports the President and says he is under too much scrutiny.

"I think he should be allowed to do what the people elected him to do," she added. Local former Republican chairman Glen Frobel is delighted with the speed in which his world is changing.

Student Jacob Weaver said the past 11 days have set America on a path he can believe in. "An everyday guy has been forgotten, and that's Main Street in America," he said. "We want to see Main Street flourish, not Wall Street."

But florist Jane Stewart is one of the few in Hillsdale that is horrified, not just by the President but by her neighbours.