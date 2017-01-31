Tunisia attack: British gran was killed on 10th anniversary of husband's death

Lisa Burbidge was on holiday with her friend who survived by hiding in a toilet. Credit: PA

A British grandmother was killed in the Sousse terror attack on the 10th anniversary of her husband's death, an inquest has heard. Lisa Burbidge, 66, was on holiday with three friends when she was shot dead on 26 June 2015 - a decade after the death of her husband Bill. Her friend Jennifer McDine, who survived the attack by hiding in a toilet, said in a statement she had seen a police patrol 15 minutes before the gunman opened fire - and even remarked how safe Tunisia was. But moments later Seifeddine Rezgui began opening fire killing 38 people, including 30 Brits.

Flowers left at the scene of the attack.

Ms McDine said she looked up and saw a figure in black with a gun "just like the ones you see on TV". She told how she ran up the beach thinking her friend was behind her and hid in a toilet cubicle until it was over. "It was just chaos, people were running all over the place while we were being shot at," she added. She and her other two friends waited in their room for hours afterwards for Mrs Burbidge to appear but she never arrived. A post-mortem examination found Mrs Burbidge died from a gunshot wound to the head. They finally identified her body at the hospital mortuary by her toenail polish, the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard.

David Thompson, 80, was the oldest victim of the attack.