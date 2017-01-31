- ITV Report
Tunisia attack: British gran was killed on 10th anniversary of husband's death
A British grandmother was killed in the Sousse terror attack on the 10th anniversary of her husband's death, an inquest has heard.
Lisa Burbidge, 66, was on holiday with three friends when she was shot dead on 26 June 2015 - a decade after the death of her husband Bill.
Her friend Jennifer McDine, who survived the attack by hiding in a toilet, said in a statement she had seen a police patrol 15 minutes before the gunman opened fire - and even remarked how safe Tunisia was.
But moments later Seifeddine Rezgui began opening fire killing 38 people, including 30 Brits.
Ms McDine said she looked up and saw a figure in black with a gun "just like the ones you see on TV".
She told how she ran up the beach thinking her friend was behind her and hid in a toilet cubicle until it was over.
"It was just chaos, people were running all over the place while we were being shot at," she added.
She and her other two friends waited in their room for hours afterwards for Mrs Burbidge to appear but she never arrived.
A post-mortem examination found Mrs Burbidge died from a gunshot wound to the head.
They finally identified her body at the hospital mortuary by her toenail polish, the inquest at the Royal Courts of Justice in London heard.
David Thompson, the oldest victim of the attack, was on holiday with his long-term partner, Anne Kear.
They were sitting by the pool when Ms Kear heard a "horrific sound like a bomb", she said in a statement.
She started making her way to the hotel, along with a group of other holidaymakers, but realised the 80-year-old was not with her.
The last time she saw him alive was where she had left him before she fled from the gunman.
She said she was later taken to the hospital mortuary in Tunis to identify his body.
"I looked at the photographs of the males and instantly saw David," she added.
A post-mortem examination found he died from gunshot wounds to the chest.
Mr Thompson and Ms Kear, from Tadley, Hampshire, were both widowed from previous marriages and had bonded over their love of travel and dancing.
A pen portrait written by Ms Kear's family described him as a caring partner who was "very helpful and would put others first".
"We will always be grateful to him for looking after Anne," they said.