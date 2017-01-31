US Homeland Security Secretary: 'Immigration order is not a ban on Muslims'

The US Homeland Security Secretary said President Donald Trump's executive orders banning immigrants and refugees from seven Middle Eastern and African countries is "not a ban on Muslims".

Secretary John Kelly denied the orders were a "travel ban", instead describing it as a "temporary ban that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa vetting system".

"This is not, I repeat not, a ban on Muslims," he said. "The Homeland Security mission is to safeguard the American people, our homeland, our values and religious liberty is one of our most fundamental and treasured values."

He said the analysis of the system is "long overdue" and "strongly supported" by department officials.