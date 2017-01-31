Washington has been plunged into institutional crisis

Let me be very, very careful: America is a stable nation with institutional safeguards and the rule of law woven into its society.

Government agencies and departments are run by some of the smartest professionals in the world.

That said, overnight a febrile atmosphere has developed that challenges some very basic assumptions.

Firstly, the Department of Justice has been plunged into crisis.

The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, last night defied the President's Executive Order on the travel ban - telling her department not to defend it in court - and was promptly fired by the White House.

It was quickly dubbed the Monday Night Massacre.

Secondly, the acting Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, has been replaced without explanation.

Thirdly, and in my view most significantly, a letter has been published that appears to be close to a call for a mutiny within the machinery of government.