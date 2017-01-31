Wet and windy in the north with heavy rain in places

Today

It will be a wet and windy day in the north with some heavy rain in places.

Meanwhile central and southern England along with Wales will be cloudy with hill fog and some patchy rain.

Northern Ireland and other north-western areas should see rain fade out to allow some brightness to develop later on.

It will be another chilly day in the east, but milder weather is likely in the west with temperatures peaking at 11 or 12 Celsius (52 to 54F) here.