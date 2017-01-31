Who could the next Doctor Who be?

Peter Capaldi said he will stand down as Doctor Who in December. Credit: PA

As Peter Capaldi prepares to step aside at the end of 2017, who will be the new Doctor?

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw is the bookies' favourite to be the new Doctor. Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

Whishaw is the bookies' favourite at 6/1 with credits including tech wizard Q in Bond blockbusters Spectre and Skyfall. He has previously been mentioned as a leading contender for the role of the Doctor. In 2013 he won the best leading actor TV Bafta for his performance as Richard II in the first of the BBC's epic production of Shakespeare's history plays, and he was nominated again in 2016 for his performance in London Spy. Should Bedfordshire-born Whishaw, 36, be interested in taking up the Time Lord mantle he may have the chance to get some tips from Capaldi as they reprise their roles in Paddington 2 later this year.

Richard Ayoade

Or could it be The IT Crowd star Ayoade? Credit: EMPICS Entertainment

The IT Crowd star won a Bafta for his portrayal of lovable geek Maurice Moss in the hit Channel 4 sitcom. He also also earned plaudits in the director's chair for 2010 rom-com Submarine and more recently voiced The Snowman in the BBC's reboot of the cartoon classic Danger Mouse. While studying law at Cambridge he was president of the university's famed theatrical group, the Footlights, whose former presidents included Hugh Laurie, Sue Perkins and Eric Idle. The 39-year-old is hot on Whishaw's heels with the odds for him taking the keys to the Tardis put at 8/1.

Rory Kinnear

Kinnear is in the running despite saying he had never seen Doctor Who. Credit: PA