Windy and wet as week wears on

Windy and wet as the week goes on. Rain with low cloud and mist over the hills and coasts tonight but staying frost free with temperatures above freezing.

Tomorrow will be dull and damp at first - a soggy start with the rain slow to shift from eastern counties into the afternoon. A drier respite for the rest of us - if a little cloudy and breezy with showery rain wriggling in from the west once more.

Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees higher than this time last week - it'll be mild for the time of year.