Brexit bruising for May and Corbyn

Brexitly speaking it's not the greatest day for either Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn.

If Theresa May bothered to take any notice of what her erstwhile man in Brussels Sir Ivan Rogers told MPs this morning (which presumably she didn't), she won't have been amused by the subtext of everything he said - which was that he was effectively bundled out the door by Downing Street for being the bearer of bad news.

Even more embarrassing for her than that, he was adamant that he shares her ambition to promote free trade globally and negotiate as many free trade deals for Britain as possible. He was on her side, he made clear, though he was not seen in Downing Street as "one of us" (obvs) - because they regarded him as too gloomy about the UK's Brexit prospects.

But in relaying back to Whitehall that the costs of Brexit would be big - budget severance costs of between €40bn and €60bn - and that a trade deal with the EU may not be ratified till 2024-5, he was conveying what senior officials in Brussels and important EU governments were telling him (including the Commission's main Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier).

The point is that Sir Ivan was also explicit that the UK might end up doing much better out of Brexit talks than what he called this "senior beltway wisdom".

But he took the uncontroversial view that his job was to tell the prime minister and her close advisers what her counterparties in the EU believe - because that would presumably help her prepare her negotiating stance.

Or to put it another way, he portrayed himself as a messenger shot by the prime minister for bearing bad news - which is not a great look for Theresa May.