Driver guilty of motoring offences after Jeremy Vine 'road rage' clash
A woman who clashed with BBC Crimewatch's Jeremy Vine while he was cycling home from work has been convicted of motoring offences.
Shanique Syrena Pearson had denied motoring offences at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court after she was filmed screaming at Vine, who filmed the incident on his cycle helmet.
Vine had been cycling on a narrow road when Syrena Pearson screamed abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at him on August 26 2016, in Kensington, west London.
The 22-year-old was found guilty at Hammersmith Magistrates' Court on Wednesday of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.