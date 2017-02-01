Farage accused of 'lying' over Trump travel ban

Nigel Farage has been accused of "lying" by one of his fellow MEPs after he defended US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a travel ban preventing citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

London MEP Seb Dance held up a sign which read "He's lying to you" along with an arrow pointing directly at Farage as the former Ukip leader delivered an impassioned speech accusing senior EU figures of "hypocrisy" and "faux outrage" over the ban.

It comes as President Trump's travel ban continued to face global opposition on Wednesday and after a weekend of protests objecting to the new policy.