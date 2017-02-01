- ITV Report
Farage accused of 'lying' over Trump travel ban
Nigel Farage has been accused of "lying" by one of his fellow MEPs after he defended US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a travel ban preventing citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.
London MEP Seb Dance held up a sign which read "He's lying to you" along with an arrow pointing directly at Farage as the former Ukip leader delivered an impassioned speech accusing senior EU figures of "hypocrisy" and "faux outrage" over the ban.
It comes as President Trump's travel ban continued to face global opposition on Wednesday and after a weekend of protests objecting to the new policy.
Farage, who was was among the first foreign visitors to meet Trump after his election victory, said the reaction to the new President's policy was hypocritical and questioned why a previous six-month travel ban on Iraqis imposed by President Barack Obama had not been condemned in the same way.
He said: " I want to ask you Mr (Guy) Verhofstadt (the European Parliament's lead Brexit negotiator) and all the others with your faux outrage today - where were you when Obama in 2011 banned any Iraqi from going into the country for six months?
"Why do I hear no criticism in this chamber or from the commission of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and others who refuse to take a single, not one refugee or displaced person from Syria."