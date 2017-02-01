- ITV Report
-
Football fan saves £60 on train fare - but has to carry 56 tickets
A savvy football fan who saved money on his away game train fare was issued with 56 separate tickets for the trip.
Tweeting under the name Jonny, he told how he booked a split ticket between Newcastle and Oxford for an FA Cup match on Saturday.
He posted a picture of the tickets laid on his bed and jokingly thanked his friend for the "worst advice (he had) ever received".
He added: "Get a split ticket to oxford he said. FIFTY SIX TICKETS ARE YOU HAVING ME ON".
Booking his journey as a split ticket saved him £60.
The TrainSplit website claims to save users money by helping travellers buy a series of cheaper tickets for a route.
Giving the example of an off-peak fare between Birmingham and Leeds, the site says it can save passengers more than £20, with peak-time savings even higher.
Jonny's tweet prompted other people to tell of their own thriftiness, including one football fan who posted a picture of a mound of tickets for a trip to see Southampton, which he said saved him £30.
An open return from Wick in Scotland to Penzance in Cornwall, leaving a week from now, is priced at £467.40 on Trainline.
From Shanklin in the Isle of Wight to Buxton in Derbyshire is said to be the UK's most expensive rail journey. An anytime return, leaving a week from now, costs £501.40.