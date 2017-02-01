Football fan saves £60 on train fare - but has to carry 56 tickets

A savvy football fan who saved money on his away game train fare was issued with 56 separate tickets for the trip.

Tweeting under the name Jonny, he told how he booked a split ticket between Newcastle and Oxford for an FA Cup match on Saturday.

He posted a picture of the tickets laid on his bed and jokingly thanked his friend for the "worst advice (he had) ever received".

He added: "Get a split ticket to oxford he said. FIFTY SIX TICKETS ARE YOU HAVING ME ON".