- ITV Report
-
Full list of MPs who voted against government's Brexit bill
A total of 114 MPs, mostly Labour and SNP, voted against the 'Brexit Bill', known as the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which would have delayed the process of triggering Article 50.
Here is the full list of 'No' voters:
Labour
- Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
- Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow)
- Graham Allen (Nottingham North)
- Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)
- Luciana Berger (Liverpool, Wavertree)
- Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)
- Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)
- Lyn Brown (West Ham)
- Chris Bryant (Rhondda)
- Karen Buck (Westminster North)
- Dawn Butler (Brent Central)
- Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth)
- Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)
- Ann Coffey (Stockport)
- Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark)
- Mary Creagh (Wakefield)
- Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)
- Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)
- Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth)
- Jim Dowd (Lewisham West and Penge)
- Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood)
- Louise Ellman (Liverpool, Riverside)
- Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
- Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford)
- Mike Gapes (Ilford South)
- Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
- Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)
- Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)
- Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)
- Peter Kyle (Hove)
- David Lammy (Tottenham)
- Rachael Maskell (York Central)
- Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)
- Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)
- Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)
- Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)
- Stephen Pound (Ealing North)
- Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall)
- Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn)
- Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)
- Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington)
- Owen Smith (Pontypridd)
- Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)
- Stephen Timms (East Ham)
- Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green)
- Alan Whitehead (Southampton Test)
- Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge)
Scottish National Party (SNP)
- Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Ochil and South Perthshire)
- Richard Arkless (Dumfries and Galloway)
- Hannah Bardell (Livingston)
- Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South)
- Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber)
- Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North)
- Philip Boswell (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)
- Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)
- Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
- Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
- Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife)
- Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West)
- Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde)
- Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East)
- Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk)
- Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire)
- Stuart Donaldson (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)
- Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
- Stephen Gethins (North East Fife)
- Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran)
- Patrick Grady (Glasgow North)
- Peter Grant (Glenrothes)
- Neil Gray (Airdrie and Shotts)
- Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
- Stewart Hosie (Dundee East)
- George Kerevan (East Lothian)
- Calum Kerr (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
- Chris Law (Dundee West)
- Angus MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar)
- John McNally (Falkirk)
- Stewart McDonald (Glasgow South)
- Stuart McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)
- Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East)
- Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West)
- Paul Monaghan (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)
- Roger Mullin (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)
- Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North)
- John Nicolson (East Dunbartonshire)
- Brendan O'Hara (Argyll and Bute)
- Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire)
- Steven Paterson (Stirling)
- Angus Robertson (Moray)
- Alex Salmond (Gordon)
- Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East)
- Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West)
- Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central)
- Mike Weir (Angus)
- Eilidh Whiteford (Banff and Buchan)
- Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire)
- Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire)
Liberal Democrats
- Tom Brake (Carshalton and Wallington)
- Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland)
- Nick Clegg (Sheffield, Hallam)
- Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale)
- Sarah Olney (Richmond Park)
- John Pugh (Southport)
- Mark Williams (Ceredigion)
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)
- Mark Durkan (Foyle)
- Alasdair McDonnell (Belfast South)
- Margaret Ritchie (South Down)
Plaid Cymru
- Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd)
- Hywel Williams (Arfon)
Conservative
- Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe)
Green Party
- Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion)
Independents
- Lady Hermon (North Down)
- Natalie McGarry (Glasgow East)
- Michelle Thomson (Edinburgh West)