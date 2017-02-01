Head girl thanks drug-addict parents for life lessons

Chelsea Cameron has thanked her parents for hard life lessons Credit: Chelsea Cameron

An inspirational head girl has written an open letter to her drug-addict parents to thank them for teaching her "life is unfair". Chelsea Cameron, 18, who first witnessed her parents taking drugs at home around the age of seven, also thanked them for missing her little brother's first day at school and for not being there when she was made head girl. The promising teenager, who has just returned from a "trip of a lifetime" to Uganda, added that the difficulties she faced at home taught her to be ambitious, tolerant and independent. Chelsea went on to become head girl of Menzieshill High School in Dundee and spoke in front of hundreds of people at her school prize giving at the city's Caird Hall in December.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She wrote: "Parents, both of you, thank-you for teaching me that taking drugs ruins lives, breaks families apart and gives no-one a quality of life worth living. "I'll be eternally grateful for this lesson you have taught me which has a message which has stuck by me until this day and always will, I have never and will never have a desire to take harmful substances through your example. "Thank-you for teaching me to be ambitious. Your example showed me that no ambition for education, work or any type of success is very harmful and leads to not a lot of self-worth. "Your example showed me that life is all about choices and that I didn't need to make the same ones you did. "Life is not sunshine and rainbows and thank-you for teaching me that life is unfair, people disappoint you and there's sometimes nothing you can do about that. A lesson well learnt from the both of you."

Chelsea with children in Uganda Credit: PA

Chelsea hopes her story will inspire others, describing it as "the most personal thing' she has ever shared. After receiving dozens of messages praising her honesty and courage in sharing her letter, Chelsea said: "I posted this hoping that it would maybe resonate with others who have been or maybe are in a similar situation. "I wish that a few years ago someone had shared their experiences with me and I could have read that and realised that I wasn't alone." Chelsea's mother Tammy told the Dundee Evening Telegraph: "No child should have to go through what Chelsea did and live that kind of life. "I am ashamed and upset at my behaviour and am so sorry and so proud of her."

Chelsea's blog post Credit: Chelsea Cameron

Read Chelsea's full letter to her parents here.