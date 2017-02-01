'Hello police, my drug dealer's ripping me off' woman calls local force to complain about weed prices

A woman who was annoyed at the rising price of marijuana in her area thought it would be a good idea to turn to the police for help.

The drug user in Australia's Northern Territory - where marijuana is illegal - called her local force to request they investigate her dealer's "outrageous" price hike.

When officers asked her for further details, she hung up.

Northern Territory Police were so bemused by the "unusual" call they put out a Facebook appeal for other irate users to come forward with their own complaints.

"If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help," the post read.