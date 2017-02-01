- ITV Report
-
How to get the best rail fares as ticket overhaul trial begins
As a trial overhaul of Britain's rail fares is about to begin, here are some useful tips for getting the best price for your journey:
- Buy two singles: Two single tickets may be cheaper than a return fare.
- Travel with friends: Three or more travellers could count as a group, depending on the rail company, and save as much as a third on the fare. Ten or more always counts as a group.
- Renew tickets in December: Most fares increase in January - if you buy an annual season ticket, renew it at the end of December to avoid the price hike.
- Book in advance: You can buy your tickets up to 12 weeks before the journey.
- Railcards: There are national and regional railcards - check the National Rail website to see if you qualify for one.
- Check the web for discounts: Train companies sometimes offer discounts. Sign up to email alerts for the latest offers.
- Split your journey: When travelling a long distance, see if it might be cheaper to book two trains separately.
- Shop around: See if smaller operators do the journey you usually make with one of the big companies.
- Be flexible: Sometimes a much earlier or later train is cheaper than popular times.
- Add PlusBus: This ticket gives you unlimited buses at the start and end destinations of your rail journey.
- Compensation: Be sure to claim refunds when your train is delayed more than 30 minutes on most train services, but 15 minutes on GTR.
For more information, look at the independent transport watchdog Transport Focus website.