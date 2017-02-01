Hundreds of mourners pay respects to Graham Taylor

Graham Taylor's coffin was adorned with the Union Flag and his OBE. Credit: PA

Hundreds of mourners and stars from the world of football have attended the funeral of former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor. The husband, father and grandfather died on January 12, aged 72, following a suspected heart attack. Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Watford captain Troy Deeney were among those who gathered at the funeral in Watford. Former England players John Barnes, Luther Blissett and David Platt were also in attendance.

Graham Taylor's funeral was held in Watford. Credit: PA

Sir Alex Ferguson was among the mourners to attend the funeral. Credit: PA

An estimated 1,250 to 1,500 crowded nearby streets as the funeral procession slowly weaved through the town, with many wearing the gold, black and red colours of Watford Football Club. The Union Flag covered his coffin, on which his OBE was placed. Mr Taylor led the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to runners-up in the top flight in his first spell in charge. Sir Elton John, who owned the club at the time, was not present at the funeral, but a moving tribute was read on his behalf by former BBC commentator John Motson.

He said: "I have so many wonderful memories of Graham that I could write a whole book. He was without doubt like a brother. "I love you my friend. Thank you, for everything." His daughter joked: "'Family first, except on match days', he used to say." Reverend Tony Rindl told mourners that Graham Taylor did not speak until he was five years old, and all laughed in unison at the thought he soon made up for it.

Hundreds of mourners pay their respects to Graham Taylor. Credit: PA