- ITV Report
-
Hundreds of mourners pay respects to Graham Taylor
Hundreds of mourners and stars from the world of football have attended the funeral of former England, Watford and Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor.
The husband, father and grandfather died on January 12, aged 72, following a suspected heart attack.
Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Watford captain Troy Deeney were among those who gathered at the funeral in Watford.
Former England players John Barnes, Luther Blissett and David Platt were also in attendance.
An estimated 1,250 to 1,500 crowded nearby streets as the funeral procession slowly weaved through the town, with many wearing the gold, black and red colours of Watford Football Club.
The Union Flag covered his coffin, on which his OBE was placed.
Mr Taylor led the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to runners-up in the top flight in his first spell in charge.
Sir Elton John, who owned the club at the time, was not present at the funeral, but a moving tribute was read on his behalf by former BBC commentator John Motson.
He said: "I have so many wonderful memories of Graham that I could write a whole book. He was without doubt like a brother.
"I love you my friend. Thank you, for everything."
His daughter joked: "'Family first, except on match days', he used to say."
Reverend Tony Rindl told mourners that Graham Taylor did not speak until he was five years old, and all laughed in unison at the thought he soon made up for it.
The first hymn - Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us - was sung at his wedding to wife Rita, whom he first declared his love for aged 13.
His grandchildren said: "You always did make us feel so special and so loved.
"We'll continue to make you proud. You'll never know how much we'll miss you."