Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May in fiery exchange over Trump travel ban

Theresa May met with Donald Trump in Washington last week Credit: AP

Theresa May has defended her state visit invitation to Donald Trump during a fiery exchange with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn at Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions. Corbyn opened his question with a comment made by May before her visit to Washington last week. "The Prime Minister told the House 'I'm not afraid to speak frankly to the President of the United States.' What happened?" Corbyn asked. May defended the invitation to Britain's "most important ally" and said that her visit had built on the two countries' relationship and secured a 100% commitment to Nato. What happened? Corbyn asks May of her meeting with Donald Trump:

The Labour leader pressed May on how much she knew of Trump's controversial travel ban during her visit and on the near-1.8 million signature petition to have his state visit invitation withdrawn. "Just what more does President Trump have to do?" he asked the prime minister as he claimed the US president has "torn up" international agreements on refugees, praised the use of torture, "incited hatred" against Muslims and "directly attacked" women's rights. May said that the government "is clear" that Trump's travel ban is "divisive and wrong" but said that Trump had been democratically elected after campaigning on the same issue. May defends UK state invitation to 'closest ally':

"If he [Corbyn] is asking me whether I had advance notice of the ban on refugees, the answer is no. If he is asking me if I had advance notice that the executive order could affect British citizens, the answer is no. "If he is asking if I had advance notice of the travel restrictions, the answer is we all did, because President Trump said he was going to do this in his election campaign." Then, in a more personal aim at her rival, May told MPs: "He can lead a protest, I'm leading a country."

The Right Honourable Gentleman's foreign policy is to object to and insult the democratically elected head of state of our most important ally. ...That's what Labour has to offer this country - less protection for British citizens, less prosperous, less safe. – Theresa May