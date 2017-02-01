Labour's Owen Smith goes against voters over Brexit Bill

Labour MP Owen Smith has gone against voters in his constituency of Pontypridd and joined the ranks of the 47 Labour MPs who voted against the Government's Brexit Bill.

Despite his constituency voting to leave the EU during last year's referendum Smith said he "was standing by his convictions" by voting no to the Bill which will give the Prime Minister the power to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

Explaining his decision to vote no Owen said: "I do not believe that the Brexit course we are now set on will make Britain a more prosperous, fairer, more equal, tolerant country. I believe, by contrast, that it will make our politics meaner, and it will make our country poorer."

However, not all Pontypridd's residents were happy with Owen's decision - especially as the constituency had voted to leave.