Mark Frost: Paedophile admits dozens of sex crimes against children

A former English teacher has admitted dozens of sex crimes against children in Britain and abroad in one of the worst cases brought to the British courts.

Paedophile Mark Frost, who was previously known as Andrew Tracey, pleaded guilty to a catalogue of abuse against nine children in Thailand between 2009 and 2012.

Since the allegations emerged in Asia, two former pupils of a school in Worcestershire came forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by him in the 1990s.

Frost had sex with one of the boys in a school store room, at playtime breaks at his home where he lived with his adopted son, and at a car park in Woking, London's Old Bailey heard.

Frost admitted charges relating to the historic abuse, although one of the victims died before he was brought to account.

The crimes included multiple rapes, indecent assault, inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images.

The National Crime Agency believes he may have assaulted many more youngsters he had contact with through his 25-year career in schools and as a senior Scouts volunteer.

Frost pleaded guilty to 45 sex crimes at the Old Bailey.

The Scout Association said there were "no previous concerns" about Frost, then known as Tracey, before he resigned from the movement upon his first arrest in 1991.