- ITV Report
-
MPs set to vote on Government's Brexit Bill
MPs will vote later today on the Bill which will determine whether the Prime Minister can start her divorce negotiations from the European Union.
The EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill will be voted on by MPs at the end of a second day of debate.
The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the Government's Bill.
But a revolt from pro-Remain MPs on the Labour benches could mean he may be forced to sack frontbenchers who fail to follow his orders.
Meanwhile, the UK's former ambassador to the EU will give evidence to MPs following his shock resignation from the diplomatic post.
Sir Ivan Rogers will be asked about relations between the UK and the EU in preparation for Brexit.
It comes after he used his resignation message to staff in the Brussels mission to urge them to challenge "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking".
MPs spoke in the Commons until midnight on Tuesday after Brexit Secretary David Davis introduced the legislation by stressing the Government's determination to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.
The Government was forced to seek Parliament's approval for its plans by a Supreme Court ruling last week.
MPs have been warned by Mr Davis they will be unable to block Brexit as "the point of no return" had already passed.
However an amendment by the Scottish National Party could see the triggering of Article 50 delayed.
The SNP amendment criticises the government for failing to consult with devolved administrations or to publish a White Paper on its negotiating strategy.
Mr Corbyn has been struggling to contain a revolt against his decision to impose a three-line whip ordering Labour MPs to vote for the Bill.
Shadow ministers Jo Stevens and Tulip Siddiq quit in protest and other frontbenchers are threatening to oppose it even if it costs them their jobs.
During the debate on Tuesday, Catherine West said she would join the Labour rebels, putting her shadow Foreign Office role on the line.
Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire, who as whips are meant to enforce party discipline, have indicated they would rebel in the vote as has shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner.
But the real parliamentary battle is not expected to take place until next week, when opposition parties attempt to push through a series of amendments as the Bill undergoes detailed scrutiny in its committee stage.