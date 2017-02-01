MPs set to vote on Government's Brexit Bill

Legislation giving the PM permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test. Credit: PA

MPs will vote later today on the Bill which will determine whether the Prime Minister can start her divorce negotiations from the European Union. The EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill will be voted on by MPs at the end of a second day of debate. The legislation giving Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 is expected to pass its first test, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordering his MPs to back the Government's Bill. But a revolt from pro-Remain MPs on the Labour benches could mean he may be forced to sack frontbenchers who fail to follow his orders.

David Davis opened the debate and reminded MPs Brexit could not be blocked.

Meanwhile, the UK's former ambassador to the EU will give evidence to MPs following his shock resignation from the diplomatic post. Sir Ivan Rogers will be asked about relations between the UK and the EU in preparation for Brexit. It comes after he used his resignation message to staff in the Brussels mission to urge them to challenge "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking". MPs spoke in the Commons until midnight on Tuesday after Brexit Secretary David Davis introduced the legislation by stressing the Government's determination to trigger Article 50 by the end of March. The Government was forced to seek Parliament's approval for its plans by a Supreme Court ruling last week. MPs have been warned by Mr Davis they will be unable to block Brexit as "the point of no return" had already passed.

Theresa May has set a deadline for triggering Article 50 by the end of March 2017. Credit: PA