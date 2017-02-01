Neil Gorsuch: The battle for the US Supreme Court and why it matters

Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court nomination more than 10 months after Barack Obama declared his preferred pick. Credit: AP

Donald Trump's nomination for the US Supreme Court is the latest move in a major battle in American politics that began just under a year ago when Justice Antonin Scalia was found dead at a Texas ranch. Scalia's death at 79 during a hunting trip left the highest court in the land split between four liberal justices and four conservatives. It means his replacement in the job-for-life - which is decided through a president's nomination endorsed by the Senate - could effectively decide some of the biggest cultural and political issues of the age, from gun control to abortion. The impact of the appointment could be greater still given several justices are well into old age, meaning the sitting president could further influence the court's leaning and thus shape future judgements should any others die. Here's how the battle for the Supreme Court has played out:

February 13, 2016

Within hours of Scalia's death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declares President Barack Obama should not be allowed to nominate a successor during an election year, saying it should be a decision for the next president. Obama counters in a televised address that he planned to fulfill his "constitutional responsibility" to nominate a successor.

March 16

Obama nominates Merrick Garland, chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to take Scalia's seat but Republicans thwart the respected moderate, even denying him a Senate hearing to evaluate his candidacy.

Barack Obama's pick of a relative moderate candidate looked to force the Republicans to accept his nomination. Credit: AP

March 29

The Supreme Court announces its first deadlock in a case since Scalia's death, handing a win to labour unions in a high-profile dispute over fees.

April 12

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley tells Garland during a meeting that the Senate won't advance his nomination for the rest of the year.

May 16

The Supreme Court sends back a dispute over access to birth control to lower courts to avoid another 4-4 vote.

May 18

Donald Trump releases a list of 11 conservative-leaning potential picks to replace Scalia during his presidential campaign.

Donald Trump's original 11-name list of potential nominees did not include Neil Gorsuch. Credit: AP

June 23

The Supreme Court announces another deadlock, thus upholding a lower court ruling that the Obama administration lacked the authority to shield up to four million immigrants from deportation.

September 23

Trump adds 10 more names to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees, including federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch.

November 8

Trump defeats Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, giving him the power to re-establish the court's conservative tilt.

January 18, 2017

Garland returns to his federal appeals court having claimed the unenviable record of being the longest-waiting Supreme Court nominee without a Senate confirmation vote.

Merrick Garland's stymied nomination made him America's longest-standing nominee not to receive a Senate hearing. Credit: AP

January 24

Trump narrows his choices, according to sources, to three judges: Gorsuch and fellow federal appeals court judges Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor.

January 31

Trump announces Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court in his first televised prime-time address from the White House.

Donald Trump's nomination of Neil Gorsuch faces opposition in the Senate. Credit: AP

So what happens next? Trump's nomination is referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is currently formed by 11 Republicans and nine Democrats, meaning a majority is expected to receive the conservative Gorsuch warmly. Committee members will research Gorsuch's background - his past speeches, press statements and judicial opinions - while the nominee will fill in an extensive questionnaire.

The nominee will then appear to be grilled at a hearing of the Judiciary Committee that can take several days. The committee, assuming it endorses the candidacy, then "reports" its "recommendation" to the Senate. The 100-member Senate votes on the nomination and it's at this stage that the Democrats can decide to force the Republicans to secure a majority of 60 votes to confirm the nominee. The current split is 52 Republicans to 48 Democrats.

The majority-Republican Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to endorse Donald Trump's chosen candidate. Credit: AP