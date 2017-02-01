Puppy farm gang spared jail as judge hands out suspended sentences

A puppy farm gang of four who sold sick dogs they kept caged in dark sheds have been spared jail after receiving suspended sentences from the judge.

They were also ordered to pay £500 in costs and two of the gang were handed a three-month curfew from 8pm to 7am monitored by electronic tag.

Tony Hammond, 35, Roxanne Montgomery, 33, Vicky Montgomery, 53 and Teresa Wade, 57, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud for breeding the dogs at a travellers' site and selling them as home bred, well cared for puppies.