Rail fares trial to help customers buy cheaper tickets

An overhaul of Britain's rail fares is to be trialled to make it easier for passengers to buy the cheapest tickets.

Some fares for long, connecting journeys will be removed from the system as cheaper alternatives exist, in a bid to negate the need for split ticketing to save money.

Single journey pricing will be introduced for some routes to make it simpler for passengers to know if they would be better off buying two single tickets or a return.

There are also measures to make ticket vending machines more user-friendly.

The trials are due to begin in May on selected routes, including Cross Country, Virgin Trains' east and west coast services and East Midlands.