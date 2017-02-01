Reuters to pay damages to mosque over false 'terrorism' allegation

An international news agency has agreed to pay undisclosed damages to a well-known mosque over a "terrorism" allegation.

Reuters expressed its "regret" at London's High Court over publishing damaging allegations about Finsbury Park Mosque, north London, in its international database World-Check.

World-Check is subscription-only service that publishes profiles which go to subscribers including law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies.

It also gets sent to banks, financial institutions and other financial organisations.

Following publication of the report, the mosque's bank "terminated its banking relationship and closed its account".

Furthermore, several other banks refused to accept the mosque.