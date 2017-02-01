Advertisement

Russia stripped of 2012 Olympics relay silver as sprinter tests positive for banned substance

Russian sprinter Antonina Krivoshapka Credit: AP

Russia has been stripped of a silver medal it won at the 2012 London Olympics after new tests on a sprinter detected banned substances.

Antonina Krivoshapka, 29, took silver as part of the Russian 4 x 400 metre relay team and had passed drugs tests at the time.

However, the International Olympic Committee says "improved analytical methods" have now detected the banned steroid turinabol in samples the athlete she submitted.

Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci and Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva Credit: AP

Two other athletes have also been disqualified from the event after retrospectively failing anti-doping tests.

Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci and Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva's samples from the event have now tested positive for the steroid, the IOC confirmed.

To provide a level playing field for all clean athletes at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, the IOC put special measures in place, including targeted pre-tests and the re-analysis of stored samples from the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 and London 2012, following an intelligence-gathering process that started in August 2015.

– International Olympic Committee

This IOC's decision comes into force immediately and Russia has been asked to return the silver medal "as soon as possible."