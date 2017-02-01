Russia stripped of 2012 Olympics relay silver as sprinter tests positive for banned substance

Russia has been stripped of a silver medal it won at the 2012 London Olympics after new tests on a sprinter detected banned substances.

Antonina Krivoshapka, 29, took silver as part of the Russian 4 x 400 metre relay team and had passed drugs tests at the time.

However, the International Olympic Committee says "improved analytical methods" have now detected the banned steroid turinabol in samples the athlete she submitted.