Sir Ivan Rogers: Brexit negotiations could end in 'fist-fighting'

Brexit negotiations could descend into "name-calling" and "fist-fighting", the former UK ambassador to the EU has warned.

Sir Ivan Rogers, who quit in January after telling Prime Minister Theresa May diplomats believed it would take 10 years for the UK to reach a deal with Brussels, told a House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee the scale of Britain's negotiations to leave the EU was "humongous".

He denied leaking his advice to Mrs May.

Sir Ivan told the cross-party committee separate talks on withdrawal from the EU while securing Britain's future trading relationship with its former partners would be the largest negotiation since the Second World War.

He warned there would be difficult trade-offs for both sides.

Sir Ivan said: "This is going to be on a humongous scale. We are going to have enormous amounts of business running up various different channels and then involve difficult trade-offs for Her Majesty's Government and difficult trade-offs for the other 27 on the other side of the table.

"Obviously, I would expect us and the 27 to be coming at this from very different angles and with very different objectives, but negotiations ultimately only culminate in deals if there is a determination on both sides of the table to make progress.

"That involves generating a momentum and generating an atmosphere so that even when we get into name-calling and an extremely feisty atmosphere - and we undoubtedly will in both exit negotiations and future trade and economic negotiations - there is still an atmosphere to proceed and finalise agreement."