Supreme Court pick warns not to underestimate Trump

Neil Gorsuch is a conservative judge from Colorado. By nominating him, Trump has unified and thrilled the Republican Party and motivated conservative voters across the country.

After the raging controversy of his travel ban on refugees - an executive order implemented in a chaotic fashion - last night Trump announced his pick for the Supreme Court vacancy.

You have to hand it to Donald Trump. The operating principle of his young presidency appears to be to overwhelm the media with a tsunami of news.

In the eyes of the political Right, this was the real prize. Winning the White House is a bonus; determining the direction of the highest court in the land is the Crown Jewels.

A Supreme Court judgeship is a position for life. Gorsuch is not even 50 years old, so he will have decades on the court and be able to shape some of America's most important cultural and legal debates.

So Trump - in a matter of 24 hours - has gone from being a global embarrassment to a conservative hero. Of course, he did it in a fashion worthy of The Apprentice, keeping the suspense going by inviting two "finalists" to Washington.

Like all inspired picks, it ties the opposition party in knots. Democrats must now decide whether to fight the nomination, not easy give that Gorsuch has impressive legal and academic credentials.

So Trump, after days of flirting with disaster, has suddenly rallied his party, frustrated his critics, and potentially steadied the ship.

Twelve days in, Washington is punch-drunk, still trying to catch its breath, but realising once more that for all his flaws, Trump is not to be underestimated.