Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch to US Supreme Court

US President Trump has nominated conservative appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to take the vacant seat on the United States' highest court.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years, if he is confirmed then he will replace the vacancy left on the high court by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

The nomination will have to be approved by the Senate. Democrats have previously said they will block any nomination seen as too conservative.

"Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support," Trump declared.

He announced the nomination in his first televised prime-time address from the White House.

Trump took care to praise the late Justice Antonin Scalia as did Gorsuch calling him a "lion of the law".