Trump takes a swipe at the media over Martin Luther King bust at African American listening event

President Donald Trump told members of the African American community that a report that he removed a bust of Dr Martin Luther King from the Oval Office was "fake news".

Attending a listening session dedicated to African American History Month in Washington DC on Wednesday, he praised the civil rights icon and called the report that he had removed the bust a "disgrace".

Trump, who was joined at event by his Housing and Urban Development nominee Ben Carson, said: "Last month we celebrated the life of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr whose incredible example is unique in American history.

"You read all about Dr Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office. And it turned out that that was fake news."