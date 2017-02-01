US puts Iran 'on notice' over ballistic missile test

The US has condemned Iran for testing a medium-range ballistic missile and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Houthi militants which it said threatened the US, friends and allies in the region.

White House National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn said that the US is officially putting Iran on notice and warned that the test was in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution.

He said the actions "underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran’s destabilising behaviour across the Middle East."

Flynn added that the Obama administration had "failed to respond adequately" to Tehran's actions which he cited as "weapons transfers, support for terrorism, and other violations of international norms."

"President Trump has severely criticised the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama Administration, as well as the United Nations – as being weak and ineffective," Flynn said.

"Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened.

"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice."