Which Labour MPs rebelled and voted against Brexit Bill?
In total 47 Labour MP's rebelled against their party leader's three-line whip in order to vote against the Government's Brexit Bill.
Jeremy Corbyn's instructions to party members, telling them to vote in favour of the bill, had caused division within the party and even led to the resignations of members of his shadow cabinet.
But which of Corbyn's MP's defied him and why?
The MPs that rebelled against Corbyn
- Heidi Alexander
- Rushanara Ali
- Graham Allen
- Rosena Allin-Khan
- Luciana Berger
- Ben Bradshaw
- Kevin Brennan
- Lyn Brown
- Chris Bryant
- Karen Buck
- Dawn Butler
- Ruth Cadbury
- Ann Clwyd
- Ann Coffey
- Neil Coyle
- Mary Creagh
- Stella Creasy
- Thangam Debbonaire
- Stephen Doughty
- Jim Dowd
- Maria Eagle
- Louise Ellman
- Paul Farrelly
- Vicky Foxcroft
- Mike Gapes
- Lillian Greenwood
- Helen Hayes
- Meg Hillier
- Rupa Huq
- Peter Kyle
- David Lammy
- Rachael Maskell
- Kerry McCarthy
- Catherine McKinnell
- Madeleine Moon
- Ian Murray
- Stephen Pound
- Virendra Sharma
- Tulip Siddiq
- Andy Slaughter
- Jeff Smith
- Owen Smith
- Jo Stevens
- Stephen Timms
- Catherine West
- Alan Whitehead
- Daniel Zeichner
Some of the reasons given for rebelling
Despite the rebellion the bill was ultimately passed in commons with a majority of 384 votes in favour.
Labour party reaction
The Labour party has highlighted the fact its MPs "voted more than three to one in favour of triggering Article 50".
A spokesperson for Corbyn said: "Labour MPs voted more than three to one in favour of triggering Article 50.
“Now the battle of the week ahead is to shape Brexit negotiations to put jobs, living standards and accountability centre stage.
“Labour’s amendments are the real agenda. The challenge is for MPs of all parties to ensure the best deal for Britain, and that doesn’t mean giving Theresa May a free hand to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.”