- ITV Report
Who is Trump's US Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch?
Donald Trump has nominated conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch as his selection to take the vacant seat on America's highest court.
At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years, if he is confirmed then he will replace the vacancy left on the high court by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.
He served for two years in George W. Bush's Department of Justice before Bush nominated him to the appeals court.
His mother was Anne Gorsuch Burford, who was head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the President Reagan administration.
Gorsuch, like the other eight justices on the court, has an Ivy League law degree.
The Colorado native earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University in three years, then a law degree from Harvard.
He is currently an appeals court judge sitting in Denver, Colorado.
Known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defence of religious freedom and scepticism toward law enforcement.
His conservative views are evident in his writings outside of the court.
In 2005 he wrote an opinion piece before for National Review, before he became a federal judge, in which he lashed out at liberals.
"American liberals have become addicted to the courtroom, relying on judges and lawyers rather than elected leaders and the ballot box, as the primary means for effecting their social agenda on everything from gay marriage to assisted suicide to the use of vouchers for private-school education," he wrote.
He is also known for his defence of religious freedoms, earning him praise from conservatives.
In one high-profile case which reached the supreme court, he sided with the employers of Hobby Lobby, a large chain of craft stores, who because of religious reasons, objected to providing contraception coverage to staff under the the Affordable Care Act.
If Democrats decide to block Gorsuch's nomination, his fate could rest in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Trump has encouraged McConnell to change the rules of the Senate and make it impossible to block a Supreme Court nominee, a change known in the Senate as the "nuclear option".