Who is Trump's US Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch?

Donald Trump has nominated conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch as his selection to take the vacant seat on America's highest court.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years, if he is confirmed then he will replace the vacancy left on the high court by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

He served for two years in George W. Bush's Department of Justice before Bush nominated him to the appeals court.

His mother was Anne Gorsuch Burford, who was head of the Environmental Protection Agency in the President Reagan administration.

Gorsuch, like the other eight justices on the court, has an Ivy League law degree.