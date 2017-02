Frost free tonight and the breezy conditions keeping mist and fog at bay.

Rain into the west will give a soggy start tomorrow morning and blustery downpours will be on and off all day - you'll be brave to leave home without a brolly. Where it stays a little drier there'll be slithers of sunshine and patches of blue sky.

Temperatures will be above average for the time of year - much milder compared to last week.