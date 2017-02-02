A windy night with gales ahead

A windy night with gales along western coasts and further blustery downpours for western counties. Temperatures will fall lower than last night but frost kept at bay again.

Tomorrow early rain will scoot through northern counties, Northern Ireland and Scotland. It'll be drier and brighter for a time with some sunshine but going downhill in the south later with strong gusty winds and gales - southern counties will bare the brunt. A soaking for most of us too - all of this horribly wet, windy weather coinciding with rush hour. Temperatures will be a little lower than - not that we'll notice with everything else going on.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter